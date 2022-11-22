Millennial Money: How stay-at-home spouses can build credit

You share a lot with your spouse, but your credit score isn’t one of those things. Even if you don’t earn an income and your spouse supports you financially, it’s important to build your own credit score. Not only will your score come into play when you apply for a joint loan, but you may need to fall back on it if you ever become single again. You can build credit by using your spouse’s income on a credit card application, or by becoming an authorized user on one of their cards, and making on-time payments each month.

