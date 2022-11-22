Official: Iran airstrikes target Kurdish groups in Iraq

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — An Iraqi Kurdish official says that Iran has launched a new round of strikes at Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in Iraq’s northern, semi-autonomous Kurdish region. A spokesman for the local Kurdish authorities tweeted on Tuesday that Iran targeted “Iranian opposition groups” in two locations, in the areas of Perdi and Degala. He says it is not yet clear whether there have been casualties in the strikes. A previous round of Iranian strikes late on Sunday night killed a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iran, one of the Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in Iraq.

