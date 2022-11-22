Republican Kiley captures California US House seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley — a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — has won a U.S. House seat in northeastern California. Updated tabulations Tuesday showed Kiley had nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat Kermit Jones, a doctor and Navy veteran. Kiley will represent the sprawling 3rd Congressional District that runs from the Sacramento suburbs down the interior spine of the state. During the campaign Kiley argued the state was in turmoil under Democratic rule in Washington and Sacramento, with residents gouged by inflation and made anxious by rising crime.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.