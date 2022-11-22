UN welcomes Gulf of Guinea piracy drop, but sees new threat
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime is welcoming a substantial decrease in piracy incidents and victims this year in the Gulf of Guinea. The region is the world’s top hot spot for attacks on shipping and seafarers. But UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly warned the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that pirate groups may be moving into more lucrative maritime crimes. She says the piracy threat has cost “lives, stability, and over $1.9 billion in financial losses every year.” Waly says new UNODC research shows pirates may be moving into criminal oil bunkering, theft and smuggling.