VP Harris urges defense of sovereignty in South China Sea

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has called on countries to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the disputed South China Sea, which has been challenged by China. She said that Washington will press an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the disputed waters. Harris did not cite China by name in a speech in the Philippines on Tuesday but was obviously referring to Beijing when she underscored America’s support to treaty ally the Philippines “in the face of intimidation and coercion” in the South China Sea. Harris visited a Philippine coast guard patrol ship docked in the western island province of Palawan, which lies at the edge of the disputed waters.

