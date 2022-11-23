China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

BEIJING (AP) — China is expanding lockdowns, including in a city where factory workers clashed this week with police, as its number of COVID-19 cases hit a daily record. People in parts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home for five days except to buy food or get medical treatment. Residents are also subject to daily testing. Across China, the number of new cases reported Thursday was 31,444, the highest since the virus was first detected in late 2019. The daily average is increasing, though China’s caseload remains low compared to other countries. The ruling Communist Party remains committed to its “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every case and stamp out the virus.

