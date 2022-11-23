Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — European soccer has again showed public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the World Cup. This time it was in the Denmark camp. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller pledged he wouldn’t vote for Infantino in March when he runs unopposed for re-election and also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership. European criticism of Infantino has intensified at the World Cup amid a dispute about wearing captains armbands that back an anti-discrimination campaign. Infantino berated European society and media for criticism of World Cup host Qatar in an eve-of-tournament news conference.

