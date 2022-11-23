EU parliament calls Russia terror sponsor in plenary vote

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine. In a lopsided 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature on Wednesday sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes before an international court. The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.