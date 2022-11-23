Germany rejects former UK PM’s claim on Ukraine war stance
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has rejected former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s claim it initially wanted Ukraine to quickly “fold” following Russia’s invasion. CNN Portugal quoted Johnson saying Monday that “the German view was at one stage that if it were going to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better for the whole thing to be over quickly, and for Ukraine to fold.” German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Wednesday he was tempted to describe Johnson’s comments as “utter nonsense.” He added that “the very entertaining former prime minister always has his own relationship with the truth.” Hebestreit said “the facts speak against the insinuation I heard in this interview.”