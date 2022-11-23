Holiday cornucopia: NY produce market supplies the goods

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving and the holidays are the busiest times of the year for supermarkets. But all that food from the grocery store came from somewhere. In much of the Northeast, that somewhere is Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, New York, which moves about 2.5 billion pounds of fruit and vegetables destined for grocery stores, restaurants and household refrigerators. The biggest tenant at the market is S. Katzman Produce, which has been around for about a hundred years. In the days heading into Thanksgiving, the market was abuzz with activity as sellers and buyers sealed deals for tomatoes, mangoes and lettuce.

