Pakistani PM names ex-spy master to be new army chief

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Cabinet minister says Pakistan’s premier has decided to appoint the country’s former spy chief as head of the army. The announcement Thursday means Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has named Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir for the post and sent a required notice to President Arif Alvi for formal approval. Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb tweeted the decision shortly after Sharif presided over a crucial Cabinet meeting in Islamabad. Munir would replace retiring army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose six-year extended term ends next week.

