Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Researchers in Tennessee say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence. The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That’s the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause. Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success. In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

