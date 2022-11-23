Rights group: Israel demolishes school in West Bank hamlet

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group says the Israeli military has demolished a school in the occupied West Bank, part of a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets. B’Tselem, the rights group, said schoolchildren were inside the classrooms as soldiers arrived ahead of Wednesday’s demolition. Video provided by the group showed a bulldozer tearing down the one-floor structure as soldiers stood guard nearby. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. Israel’s Supreme Court in May ruled against the families in the area, paving the way for the potential displacement of at least 1,000 people. Rights groups say Israel has been carrying out a gradual demolition of the structures in the area since the ruling.

