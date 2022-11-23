Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town

VILNIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian rockets have rained down on a small town in eastern Ukraine for the second time in a week, killing a newborn boy and destroying the municipal hospital. A doctor was critically injured in the overnight attack Wednesday. Six days ago, according to the mayor, 11 people died when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building. Kyrilo, the baby boy killed in the latest rocket attack, was born two days ago. He and his mother were supposed to be discharged Wednesday. Russia has targeted hospitals repeatedly since the war began Feb. 24, including a deadly airstrike in March on a maternity ward in the city of Mariupol that killed a woman and her unborn child.

