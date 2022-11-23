UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — UNICEF officials say a cholera outbreak sweeping through Haiti is claiming a growing number of children amid a surge in malnutrition. The United Nations agency said Wednesday that the deadly combination means about 40% of cholera cases in the impoverished country of more than 11 million inhabitants now involve children, with 9 out of 10 cases reported in areas where people are starving. Haiti’s Health Ministry says cholera has killed more than 188 people and sickened more than 10,600 others since the first deaths were announced in early October. Experts believe the number is much higher due to underreporting.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

