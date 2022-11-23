US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions against three more Iranian security officials in response to the Tehran government’s continued crackdown on protests after the death of Mahsa Amini. She’s the 22-year-old woman who died in September while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. The Treasury Department says the three officials who are being penalized allegedly assisted in spreading military control over largely Kurdish areas that have “faced a particularly severe security response” since the protests began. The Treasury says Iranians are protesting peacefully “against a regime that denies human rights and fundamental freedoms to its people, especially women and girls.”

