10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China’s Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say an fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region has left 10 people dead and nine injured. The Thursday night fire struck the building in the regional capital of Urumqi, where temperatures are below freezing at night. The blaze took around three hours to extinguish. The local government said the injured were all expected to survive and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Earlier this week, a fire at an industrial trading company in central China killed 38 people. It was caused by welding sparks and four people have been detained.

