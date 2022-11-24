Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

BEIJING (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones has apologized for what it said was a technical error that led to protests by employees over payment of wages offered to attract them to a factory that is under anti-virus restrictions. Protests erupted in the at the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou after employees complained Foxconn Technology Group required additional work to receive the higher pay. Foxconn is trying to rebuild its workforce after employees walked out over complaints about unsafe conditions. Foxconn blamed a “technical error” and promised employees would receive the wages they were promised. The dispute comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in infections without shutting down factories.

