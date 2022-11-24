High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade

NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of spectators have lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons help usher in the holiday season at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. International cartoon sensation Bluey, the Australian cattle pup, will make her parade debut. She’ll be towering as tall as a four-story building and stretching as wide as seven taxi cabs. Stuart, the one-eyed Minion, will also be there. This year’s parade will feature 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus.

