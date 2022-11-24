Teachers, lecturers join postal workers in UK strike action

LONDON (AP) — Most schools in Scotland are closed as thousands of teachers walked off the job, joining scores of postal workers and university lecturers in industrial action to demand better pay and working conditions to cope with the country’s cost-of-living crisis. The teachers’ strike in Scotland, which shuttered every school on the Scottish mainland, was the first such one in the region in 40 years. Elsewhere across the U.K., picket lines were set up outside postal offices and universities in one of the biggest co-ordinated walkouts this year. In universities, some 70,000 academic staff were striking Thursday and again on Nov. 30. Britons have faced travel misery and overflowing garbage bins in recent months as workers in multiple industries launched successive strikes.

