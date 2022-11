DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar has been eliminated after just six days and two matches into the tournament. Qatar can’t finish in the top two of its group after losing to Ecuador in the opener and to Senegal on Friday. It was the earliest exit by a host nation in the World Cup’s 92-year history. Qatar’s fate was sealed after the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A match.

