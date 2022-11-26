Military says its forces killed 9 insurgents in SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The military says Pakistani security forces have shot and killed nine alleged insurgents in a raid on their hideout in southwestern Baluchistan province. A military statement said security forces conducted a raid on members of the separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army in the province’s Kohlu district. They had received information that militants involved in a recent attack on security forces and a bombing in the Kohlu Bazaar that killed two civilians and wounded 19 in September were hiding and planning more attacks. There was no immediate statement from the BLA and an attempt to reach its spokesman was not immediately successful.

