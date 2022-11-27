Former LA Rams star Odell Beckham taken off plane in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after failing to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appearing to be unconscious. Miami-Dade police said Sunday that officials feared Beckham was ill, and that his condition would worsen through a five-hour flight to Los Angeles. A statement does not say if he was cited or charged with a crime. American Airlines says flight 1228 re-boarded and departed later. A Twitter post attributed to Beckham says now he’s seen it all. Beckham is 30 and a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who was injured helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last February.

