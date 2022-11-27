US-England World Cup game seen by 19.98M on US television

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against England in the World Cup drew 19.98 million viewers for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts. It was the third-most watched men’s soccer game on U.S. television behind the 2010 and 2014 finals. The match kicked off at 2 p.m. EST on Friday. It was was seen by 15,377,000 viewers on Fox. That was the most for a U.S. English-language men’s soccer telecast. The U.S.-England game was viewed by 4.6 million on Telemundo which is a division of Comcast Corp.‘s NBCUniversal.

