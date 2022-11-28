2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson have been dismissed because they were diagnosed with COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates on Monday morning and told the panel to start deliberations over. The jurors were returning from a week off after telling Olmedo they were deadlocked and could not reach a verdict on any of the three rape counts against Masterson. The 46-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty. The defense said the acts, which took place about 20 years ago, were consensual.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.