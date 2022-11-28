Census Bureau chief defends new privacy tool against critics

The U.S. Census Bureau’s chief is defending a new tool meant to protect the privacy of people participating in the agency’s questionnaires against calls to abandon it by prominent researchers and demographers. The researchers claim the tool jeopardizes the usability of numbers that are the foundation of the nation’s data infrastructure. U.S. Census Bureau Director Robert Santos said in a letter last week that the method known as differential privacy “was selected as the best solution available” against efforts by outside groups to piece together the identities of participants in the bureau’s censuses and surveys by using third-party data and powerful computers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.