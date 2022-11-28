Denmark: Nigerian pirate found guilty but not imprisoned

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 31-year-old Nigerian man who was injured during a gunfight last year with Danish troops on an anti-piracy mission off West Africa has been found guilty of endangering others by a Denmark court. However, the court ruled that the man should be not be jailed because his role at sea was unclear. A Danish frigate was involved in a gun battle with suspected pirates whose boat sank. Four pirates were captured, while five died. One man, who had his leg amputated, was brought to Denmark for prosecution. On Monday, the Copenhagen court ruled out his explanation that he didn’t know he was taking part in an act of piracy.

