German officials to hold off on deportations to Iran for now

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials agree that people shouldn’t be deported to Iran until further notice because of the tense situation there as anti-government protests are violently suppressed. Bavaria’s state interior minister said Monday ahead of a regular conference this week of Germany’s top federal and regional security officials that they are united in their approach. The unrest in Iran was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. It quickly morphed into the most serious challenge to Iran’s establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.