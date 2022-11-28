Jury deliberates for 2nd day in Oath Keepers sedition case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury has weighed seditious conspiracy charges against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates for a second day without reaching a verdict in a high-stakes trial stemming from the U.S. Capitol attack. Jurors are expected to resume their deliberations Tuesday. Rhodes and his co-defendants are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Prosecutors say the plot came to a head on Jan. 6, 2021, when Rhodes’ followers stormed the Capitol alongside hundreds of other angry Trump supporters.

