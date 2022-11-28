Jury selection starts in murder trial of Forth Worth officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who fatally shot a Black woman through a window of her own Fort Worth home in in 2019. Jury selection began Monday. Dean is charged in the slaying of Atatiana Jefferson, whom he shot while responding to a call about an open front door. District Judge George Gallagher started proceedings by asking potential jurors if they had read or seen anything about the case, acknowledging that it has received significant media coverage. Gallagher said he hoped to have 14 people — 12 jurors and two alternates — in place by Thursday or Friday.

