Officials: Oxford Schools never implemented safety policy

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Two former school board officials say policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at a Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented. Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey told reporters Monday that a threat assessment policy has been in place in the district since 2004 and was updated in 2011. Bailey says he learned about the policy in August and that it never was put into practice in Oxford school buildings prior to Nov. 30, 2021. Wednesday will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School that also wounded six other students and a teacher.

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.