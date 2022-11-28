Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters have gathered in front the home of Poland’s ruling party leader to voice anger at what they regard as an erosion of women’s rights under his conservative government and a recent remark about women using alcohol. Protesters who gathered in front of Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s house Monday vented their frustrations at a near total ban on abortion pushed by the Law and Justice party that took effect last year as well as policies that discourage in-vitro fertilization procedures. But Women’s Strike, a prominent women’s rights movement, only called for Monday’s demonstration after Kaczynski earlier this month blamed Poland’s low birthrate partly on young women drinking too much alcohol.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.