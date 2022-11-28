Ukraine first lady attends London meeting on sexual violence

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine’s first lady says Russian soldiers must be held accountable for raping Ukrainian women and committing other acts of sexual violence during Russia’s war in Ukraine. Olensa Zelenska is in London to attend an international conference on preventing sexual violence in conflicts. She told the summit that sexual violence was being perpetrated “systematically and openly” as the war in Ukraine drags on. She said phone recordings have shown Russian soldiers openly discussing rape with their relatives at home. Zelenska then visited Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street. She was greeted by Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty. Zelenska is expected to address British lawmakers on Tuesday as part of her U.K. visit.

