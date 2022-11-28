World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — As Qatar welcomes more than a million fans for the monthlong World Cup, even its camels are working overtime. An influx of visitors the tiny emirate has never before seen is rushing to check off a bucket-list of quintessential Gulf tourist experiences: ride on a camel’s back, take a photograph with a falcon and wander through the cobbled alleys of old markets. On a recent Friday afternoon, hundreds of visitors in soccer uniforms or draped in flags waited for their turn to mount the humpbacked animals.

By LUJAIN JO and SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press

