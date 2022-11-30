A flare and a spare: Hawaii volcano visitors see 2 eruptions
By CALEB JONES and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane said Tuesday that “the viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise. Visitors to the 24-hour park are currently able to witness both the lava flowing from a fissure on Mauna Loa and the glow from the lava lake at nearby Kilauea volcano. Officials were initially concerned that lava flowing down Mauna Loa would head toward the community of South Kona. Scientists later assured the public the eruption had migrated to the volcano’s northeast flank and wasn’t threatening communities.