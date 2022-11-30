Biden shows little urgency as Dems mull 2024 primary shakeup
By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats gathering to consider shaking up the order of their 2024 presidential primary are waiting on President Joe Biden. The Democrats are holding out to see if Biden will endorse stripping Iowa’s caucus of its traditional leadoff spot or discourage major changes that could affect his potential reelection bid. The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm begins meeting Friday to decide which states should be the first four to vote, while considering adding a fifth slot before Super Tuesday. A primary calendar decision could force Biden to broach a subject he’d prefer not to consider yet. Vying to replace Iowa are New Hampshire and Nevada. South Carolina could move from fourth to third. Michigan or Minnesota could go next.