Contractor: Golden Gate Bridge suicide net will cost $400M
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The lead contractors in charge of building a suicide prevention net on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge say it will cost more than double its original price because of deterioration on the bridge that was concealed and other problems. The allegations filed in state court Monday by Shimmick Construction Co. and Danny’s Construction Co. say that changes to and flaws in the government’s net design and the lack of transparency about the deterioration of maintenance platforms have raised the construction price to about $400 million, from its original price tag of $142 million. The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District blames the delays on the contractor.