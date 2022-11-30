Skip to Content
Dallas Habitat for Humanity helps staff purchase homes

By JIM RENDON of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Chronicle of Philanthropy

The Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity is using part of the $9 million gift it received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in March to provide its staff members a new employee benefit — $13,500 in the form of a forgivable loan to help with a down payment or closing costs on a home. Rebecca Thompson, who works in the nonprofit’s fundraising office, thought she’d never be able to buy her own home. Now, Thompson hopes that with the down-payment assistance she can find a home with two bedrooms so she can have a home office. Plus, her cats and lizard could use some extra space.

