AP National News
Dutch court shoots down plan using paintball guns on wolves

KTVZ

By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press

THE HAGUE (AP) — A Dutch court has rejected a plan to control the country’s growing wolf population by shooting at the animals with paintball guns to scare them away from people.  A local court ruled that officials had not justified their decision to use the novel approach as a safe way to teach the wolves to stay out of populated areas. Nature conservation society Fauna Protection argued it was unclear if the paintballs could seriously harm the animals.

Associated Press

