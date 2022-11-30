Edmunds: Toyota RAV4 Prime vs. Hyundai Tucson Plug-in

A plug-in hybrid electric vehicle or PHEV is a great starting point for those looking to dip their toes into the electric vehicle waters before diving in. The Toyota RAV4 Prime SUV has been one of the most popular options in the plug-in SUV market in recent years. But it now faces a challenge from the Hyundai Tucson PHEV, which has emerged as a credible alternative. The experts at Edmunds compare both vehicles to find out which is the better buy.

