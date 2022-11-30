‘Necessary evil’: France refires coal plant amid energy woes

SAINT-AVOLD, France (AP) — France has restarted a shuttered coal plant as part of emergency efforts to keep heat and electricity on this winter. Russia’s war in Ukraine has triggered an energy crisis in Europe that has paved the way for coal’s comeback in a few countries. On top of Russia largely cutting off natural gas to Europe, France’s nuclear reactors faced a series of maintenance and other technical problems this year. So the governrment issued a decree in September to allow two French coal plants to restart. One is at Saint-Avold in eastern France. The government insists the move will be temporary. Environmental groups warn this endangers climate goals and threatens health from increased pollution.

