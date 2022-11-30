New frothy TV drama series ‘Riches’ mixes money and blood
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a new TV drama on the way about the exploits of a stylish, privileged and super-successful fictional family whose scheming members are at each others’ throats. They make the folks at “Succession” look almost functional. “Riches,” which premieres Dec. 2 on Amazon Prime Video is set in the corporate suites of a Black-owned beauty giant in England whose patriarch leaves behind turmoil after dying in the first episode. As the business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children collide as they vie for control. The result is an enthralling mix of high-end soap opera with social commentary about everything from police racism to journalistic discrimination and corporate ethics.