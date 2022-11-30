Ukraine welcomes arms offers, no word on Patriot missiles

BUCHAREST (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says top NATO diplomats have given him a “number of new commitments” on arming his nation, but has declined to say whether that includes promises of badly wanted Patriot missile batteries. Equipping Ukraine with arms and equipment to rebuild its battered electricity grid to survive winter under Russian bombardment has been a top issue as NATO foreign ministers meet in Romania. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday that “we heard a number of commitments, new commitments, from various NATO members.” Ukraine is seeking U.S.-made Patriot missile batteries or other air defense systems that are more advanced than it has gotten so far from the United States and other allies to block Russian airstrikes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.