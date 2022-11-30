Ukraine welcomes arms offers, no word on Patriot missiles
BUCHAREST (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says top NATO diplomats have given him a “number of new commitments” on arming his nation, but has declined to say whether that includes promises of badly wanted Patriot missile batteries. Equipping Ukraine with arms and equipment to rebuild its battered electricity grid to survive winter under Russian bombardment has been a top issue as NATO foreign ministers meet in Romania. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday that “we heard a number of commitments, new commitments, from various NATO members.” Ukraine is seeking U.S.-made Patriot missile batteries or other air defense systems that are more advanced than it has gotten so far from the United States and other allies to block Russian airstrikes.