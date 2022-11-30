Yale University sued over student mental health policies
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Yale University is being accused of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring some to withdraw from the prestigious institution and then placing “unreasonable burdens” on those who seek to be reinstated. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut on behalf of current and former students seeks no monetary damages. Rather, it demands changes to Yale’s current withdrawal policies, including the required forfeiture of health insurance and tuition payments, among other rules. The plaintiffs contend Yale needs to implement a process for handling students with mental health needs that’s more accommodating for individuals. Yale’s president has said the reinstatement policy has been eased.