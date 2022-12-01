Arizona judge orders county to immediately certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has ordered Cochise County officials to certify the midterm election results by the end of the day. The judge ruled Thursday that Republican supervisors broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on the county’s three-member board of supervisors have not cited any problems with the election results. Rather, they say they aren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials have said they were.

