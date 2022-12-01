China eases some virus controls, searches pedestrians

BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities are easing some anti-virus restrictions as police patrol their streets to head off protests. Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party is preparing for the funeral of late leader Jiang Zemin. Guangzhou in the south and other cities announced they are easing controls on movement and will reopen factories, markets and bus service.Last weekend, protesters in Shanghai, Beijing and at least six other cities demanded an end to controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The timing and publicity of the easing suggests President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to mollify public anger. Notes on social media complained that police are stopping people at random to check smartphones, possibly looking for prohibited apps such as Twitter.

