Coal-fired power plant in NJ to be imploded for clean power

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey will be imploded Friday morning, and its owners are expected to announce plans for a new clean energy venture on the site. Starwood Energy will demolish the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities pushing the button that triggers explosives used in bringing the structure down. Logan is one of two former coal-fired power plants that the company agreed in March to shut down. They were the last two coal-fired power plants operating in the state. The other is the former Chambers Cogeneration Plant in Carneys Point.

