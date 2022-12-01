EPA proposes restrictions to block proposed Alaska mine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protect Agency on Thursday proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region that is home to the world’s largest sockeye salmon run. The regional EPA office said discharges of dredged or fill material into the waters of the U.S. within the proposed Pebble Mine footprint in southwest Alaska would “result in unacceptable adverse effects on salmon fishery areas.” The decision will now be forwarded to the EPA Office of Water for the final determination. Mine developer Pebble Limited Partnership called the EPA’s decision a preemptive veto. It described the decision as political and without legal, environmental or technical merit.

