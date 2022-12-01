New version of ‘The Wiz’ to tour and end up on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — A new production of “The Wiz” is heading out on a national tour next year before following the yellow brick road to Broadway. The revival will be directed by Schele Williams. She tells The Associated Press that it’s a very personal show for her, creating possibilities in her mind as a girl when she saw it. The tour launches in the fall in Baltimore, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical. Following its run at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, the tour will cross the country before it starts its limited engagement on Broadway in spring 2024.

