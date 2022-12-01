Skip to Content
Prosecutor drops Australian Parliament House rape charge

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian prosecutor says he dropped a rape charge against a former government adviser because of the life-threatening trauma a trial would cause the woman allegedly assaulted in a Parliament House office. Former government staffer Brittany Higgins alleges a more senior colleague, Bruce Lehrmann, raped her in a minister’s office after a night of heavy drinking in March 2019. The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Higgins has chosen to identify herself in the media. Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold said he dropped the case based on medical evidence that a trial could cost Higgins’ life.

Associated Press

